FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 707,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $62.59.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

