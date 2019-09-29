Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of FMX traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth $39,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth $46,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.