FY2019 EPS Estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $1.67 on Friday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

