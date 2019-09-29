Gamesys Group’s (GYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79.

In other news, insider Neil G. Goulden acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

