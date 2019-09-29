Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Scotiabank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,496. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.