Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of GNRC opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.5% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

