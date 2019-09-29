GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.14

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $457,602.00 and $14.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

