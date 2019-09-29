Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 781,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,683. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

