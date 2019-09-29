GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 917,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 428,497 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 607,075.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 376,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 505,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. GMS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

