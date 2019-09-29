Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

