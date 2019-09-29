Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTIM. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Good Times Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Good Times Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

