Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Jose Noguera Sells 15,500 Shares

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Jose Noguera sold 15,500 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$86,900.75.

TSE GCM traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,225. The firm has a market cap of $255.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.63 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

