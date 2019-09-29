Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 885,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 129,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $531.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

