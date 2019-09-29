Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.07, approximately 1,174,873 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,676,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.07 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $687,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 597.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 206,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 177,284 shares during the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

