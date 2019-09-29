Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.49, 110,074 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,449,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,690 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,757,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

