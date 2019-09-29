Gulden Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader and Nocks. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $4,181.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00663428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011096 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 496,902,937 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Nocks and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

