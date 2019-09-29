H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Earns Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price target on H2O Innovation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.07. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

