Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.10. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 11,305,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $4,424,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after buying an additional 1,487,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,468,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

