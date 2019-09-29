Head to Head Contrast: Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) & Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust Bancshares 14.66% 7.48% 0.81% Sierra Bancorp 24.91% 11.71% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 4.29 $2.95 million N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp $123.20 million 3.31 $29.68 million $1.92 13.83

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carolina Trust Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Carolina Trust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

