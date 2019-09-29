Head-To-Head Survey: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 1 3 0 0 1.75

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.18%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.35%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $406.13 million 2.54 -$280,000.00 $2.48 8.42 Amkor Technology $4.32 billion 0.49 $127.09 million $0.53 16.79

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 7.37% 22.90% 11.61% Amkor Technology 1.31% 3.68% 1.49%

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Amkor Technology does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Xperi beats Amkor Technology on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

