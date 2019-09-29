Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

HCSG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 507,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,969. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

