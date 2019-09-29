Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 719,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 243,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 128,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

