Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 464,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 45,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 386.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

