HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $52.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $479,059.00 and $52.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002234 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00142484 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,071.85 or 1.00252408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002010 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,592,524 coins and its circulating supply is 252,457,374 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.