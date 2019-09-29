HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.70. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities research analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

