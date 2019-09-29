Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, COO Teresa M. Nilsen sold 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 78.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

