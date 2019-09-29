Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 254.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,211. The company has a market cap of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $122.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

