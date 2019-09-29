HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56, 596,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,347,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

