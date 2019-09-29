Hive Project (HVN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.04 Million

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01029655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00088694 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hive Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

