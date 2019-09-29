HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268,067 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $21,620,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

OXY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,502. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,286.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

