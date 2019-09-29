HM Payson & Co. Makes New $279,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,434,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after buying an additional 846,009 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 638,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.