HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 133,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $27.50.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

