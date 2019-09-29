HM Payson & Co. Takes $235,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. 2,861,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

