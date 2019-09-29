HM Payson & Co. Takes $336,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,249. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

