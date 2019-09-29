HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 391.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 863,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,999. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $118.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,045. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

