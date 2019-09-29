HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. HNI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:HNI opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23. HNI has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in HNI during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

