HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) versus HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Financial Contrast

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HomeFed alerts:

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HomeFed does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HomeFed and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 0.00 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.60 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Summary

HANG LUNG PROPE/S beats HomeFed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeFed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeFed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.