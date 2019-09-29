Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00041802 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Bittrex, Graviex and Upbit. Horizen has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $3.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00467802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00092490 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002992 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,436,088 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Graviex, DragonEX, COSS, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.