Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

