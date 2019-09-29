Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the period. Humana comprises 6.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $411,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,688.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 64.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 76.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,284. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average of $268.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

