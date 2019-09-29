HyperQuant Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137,089.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $73,920.00 and $137,089.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.01023023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00088770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

