IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 963,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80. IAA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $23,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $1,991,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $3,812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

