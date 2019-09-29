Ignis Market Cap Tops $18.41 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $890,276.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, Coinbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.01033646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089235 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, Coinbit, STEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

