Indaba Capital Management L.P. Takes $23.49 Million Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,490,000. RMR Group makes up about 4.5% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.60% of RMR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RMR Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 333.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in RMR Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.22.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMR. Citigroup began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.