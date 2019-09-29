Indaba Capital Management L.P. Takes $52.87 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,539,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,865,000. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for about 10.2% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.90% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $198,609,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,660,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $97,991,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,562,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. 262,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,907. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.