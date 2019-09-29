Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

IOG stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.35.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

