Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 28.8% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $368,770.00 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,071,496 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

