Innealta Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,090 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,425 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

