Innealta Capital LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 1.6% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 505.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,250,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,672,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after buying an additional 425,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,542,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

