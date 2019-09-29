Innealta Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,366 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 4,284,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,767. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

